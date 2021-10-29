T20 World Cup: West Indies' T20 dominance is over; this is Pakistan and England's era, says Graeme Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has predicted that the present ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE will be "the downfall of the West Indies' T20 era," and has tipped either England or Pakistan to win the tournament.

West Indies are the defending champions, but despite having big hitters like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, they have struggled, with the Caribbean side putting in one of their worst T20 performances in recent history, getting bowled out for just 55 runs in their first T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game against England.

"I think it is the downfall of West Indies` T20 era. Age and experience are one thing but it can get highlighted if you are not winning. I'm not saying that this West Indies team is past it and they are like Pakistan, they could bounce back anytime," Swann told cricket.com on Friday.

"But they have had two really, really weak performances (against England and South Africa). If you look at their team, the team is wriggled with top-class batsmen from the IPL but they are just not performing. Maybe it is the end of their era. Not sure if it is their T20 World Cup to be honest," he added.

The former England spinner, who has played 60 Tests and taken over 250 wickets in the longest format of the game, lauded Pakistan and England, calling them the favourites this year.

"England and Pakistan are favourites. That New Zealand game, I was more nervous about Pakistan because after that India victory, I thought we would see the old Pakistan, who would falter. I honestly thought that they wouldn't beat New Zealand but I was completely wrong. I think Matt Hayden (Matthew Hayden) has instilled hardness in this team," Swann said.

Swann also believed that Afghanistan, with a slew of mystery spinners, may pull off a stunner or two in the competition.



"Afghanistan`s win over Scotland was amazing. Scotland aren't quite England`s rivals even though they are closest, although they see England as their rivals. I think a lot of English fans will root for Scotland. It was a bit hard to see them getting destroyed against Afghanistan. It wasn`t their day whatsoever. You forget how strong Afghanistan are. They are more likely to upset teams these days than Bangladesh and Sri Lanka," added Swann.