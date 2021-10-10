T20 World Cup: 'We are in regular touch with Afghanistan Cricket Board,' says ICC acting chief executive

Acting chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Geoff Allardice, opened up on Afghanistan's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will get underway on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

With a spotlight on the war-torn nation due to the recent takeover of the Taliban, Allardice said, "When the change of regime took place in Afghanistan in August, we have been in regular touch with the Afghanistan Cricket Board."

"Our primary function is to support the development of cricket in that country through the member board. We have said all along that we are waiting to see how things unfold under the different regime in that country.

"The ICC board will consider it when they next meet which is looking like the end of the T20 World Cup," he added.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have announced a revised 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, with Mohammad Nabi as captain.

In the revised 15-man squad, the likes of Sharafuddin Ashraf and Dawlat Zadran, who were in the initially announced squad, have now been named travel reserves alongside Samiullah Shinwari and Fazal Haq Farooqi. Farid Ahmad Malik has been promoted to the top 15 from reserves.

Afghanistan is slotted in Group 2 of the Super 12s, along with India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. the team will kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier from Group B on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.