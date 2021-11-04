T20 World Cup, SL vs WI live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies match?

Match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition will see the two-time winners West Indies take on the Sri Lanka cricket team in the evening clash on Thursday (November 4). The two sides have struggled to get going in the Super 12 round but the Kieron Pollard-led Windies still have an outside chance in making it to the semi-finals.

Talking about the Windies, they started their campaign with a 6-wicket loss to England. They also conceded the match to South Africa by 8 wickets before winning a close encounter versus Bangladesh, by 3 runs. They need to win both their remaining games by big margins and also hope for other results to favour them.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been competitive in the Super 12 round but their inexperienced line-up has managed only one win from four games. They are coming into this contest on the back of two close defeats, versus South Africa and England, respectively. The Lankans will be eager to sign off on a high and dent Windies' campaign further.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports