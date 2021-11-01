T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler's century and Adil Rashid's spell help England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs

PTI
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Published: Nov 01, 2021, 11:05 PM(IST)

Jos Buttler Photograph:( ANI )

Story highlights

Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 101 off 67 balls helped England make 163 for 4 after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka. The Lankans fell short despite a spirited fight.

Opener Jos Buttler smashed a magnificent unbeaten 101 to set up England's 26-run win over Sri Lanka in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Buttler continued his good form as he hit six fours and equal number of sixes during his 67-ball century as England posted 163 for 4 after being invited to bat.

Captain Eoin Morgan contributed 40 off 36 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/21.

Chasing 164 for a win, Sri Lanka were all out for 137 in 19 overs with Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva top-scoring with 34.

For England, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

England: 163 for 4 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 101 not out, Eoin Morgan 40; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/21).

Sri Lanka: 137 all out in 19 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 34; Adil Rashid 2/19, Moeen Ali 2/15, Chris Jordan 2/24).

Nov 01, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 29
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
ENG
(20.0 ov) 163/4
VS
SL
137 (19.0 ov)
England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 31, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 28
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
IND
(20.0 ov) 110/7
VS
NZ
111/2 (14.3 ov)
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
