T20 World Cup, IRE vs NED live streaming: When and where to watch Ireland vs Netherlands match?

Match 2 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland (IRE) take on the Pieter Seelaar-led Netherlands (NED) on Monday (October 18). The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

This match is a Round 1 match that features eight teams: Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and the Netherlands. They are divided into two groups.

They will face each other once, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 12 stage. Group A includes Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia. Group B includes Bangladesh, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Oman.

In the warm-up matches, Netherlands won against Oman but was defeated by Scotland whereas Ireland defeated both Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh. The Group A match will be vital to the hopes of both the teams progressing to the Super 12 stage.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Netherlands taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Netherlands will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Netherlands begins at 3:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between Ireland vs Netherlands will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between IRE vs NED will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.