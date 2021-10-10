T20 World Cup: Afghanistan confirm their 15-member squad with Mohammad Nabi as captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday (October 10) announced a new 15-member team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, led by Mohammad Nabi.

Afghanistan, along with India, Pakistan and New Zealand, is in Group 2 of the Super 12s. Sharafuddin Ashraf and Dawlat Zadran, originally selected in the team, have now been named travel reserves with Samiullah Shinwari and Fazal Haq Farooqi in the amended 15-man roster.

Farid Ahmad Malik was promoted from the reserves to the top 15 at the same time. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against a qualifier from Group B.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday that the winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will receive a winner's cheque of USD 1.6 million, with the runners-up receiving half of that sum.

The event, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14, will award a portion of the USD 5.6 million in prize money to each of the 16 competing teams.

Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmad Malik, and Naveen Ul Haq.Reserve players: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, and Fazal Haq Farooqi.