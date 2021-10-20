T20 World Cup: Adam Gilchrist concerned over David Warner's form after his SRH fallout in IPL 2021

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist is concerned about opening batter David Warner's form heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, considering that he wasn't part of his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad's 'playing XI' after their first two games in the UAE leg.

Australia, who have never won the T20 World Cup, will begin their campaign in the 'Super 12s' on October 23 against another underachievers in the form of South Africa. Aaron Finch & Co. are in a group comprising England, South Africa and West Indies. In their first warm-up match, Australia defeated New Zealand by 3 wickets whereas the Men in Yellow suffered a heavy 9-wicket defeat versus Team India in the second fixture.

Ahead of Australia's campaign, Gilchrist told SEN's Whateley,"I know there's a bit of uncertainty around him (Warner) and his results, but he hasn't played any cricket. A lot of them haven't played much cricket. We can't really judge how Dave is going on the back of a disgruntled situation with his franchise."

ALSO READ | Don’t know how India get favourites tag, says Michael Vaughan ahead of Virat Kohli & Co.'s Pakistan tie

Following a string of disappointing performances during the IPL 14's India leg, Warner was replaced as SRH captain as Kane Williamson succeeded him. The Australian opener's form, however, did not improve in the second-half land was dropped after two successive failures in the second and final leg.

Gilchrist has, however, shown faith in Warner and included him in his Australia XI for their T20 WC opener despite his poor form.

Gilly's AUS XI: Aaron Finch, Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

When the ball is new, Gilchrist believes Marsh can make an impact with the bat. "I think he can have a big impact there, just going in earlier and getting the ball while it's harder."

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Fan asks Shaheen Afridi for Indo-Pak match tickets, pacer responds in hilarious manner - Watch

While Australia will go with Matthew Wade, he believes Josh Inglis should play behind the stumps because his "eagerness could just be the catalyst." The former Aussie keeper added, "I think Matthew Wade will start, but I have Inglis in there, so I've got a little bit of a difference of opinion and what I expect will happen. There's not a major reason, other than that it's someone a bit fresh, new and hungry. That eagerness in there might just be the catalyst to spark something."