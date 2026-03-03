/T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if SA vs NZ semifinal is washed out in Kolkata

South Africa and New Zealand are set to meet once again in the T20 World Cup 2026, although they have already played each other in the tournament, but this clash carries much more significance. Their earlier group-stage match had little impact on the overall standings, but this time, the winner of the first semi-final will secure a place in the final. The game is scheduled for Wednesday (Mar 4) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa head into the knockout stage full of confidence, as they remain unbeaten in the competition so far. After performing strongly in the group stage, they continued their winning run in the Super 8 round. A key victory over India in that phase confirmed them as serious challengers for the title.

New Zealand’s path has been less steady, as they moved past the group stage with three wins and one loss against South Africa. In the Super 8s, they beat Sri Lanka comfortably, lost closely to England and had one game against Pakistan called off because of rain.

What happens if the semi-final is washed out?

Unlike the Super 8 round, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set aside extra time for the semi-finals and final. Officials have 90 additional minutes on the scheduled day to complete the match.

If rain stops play, there will be no bowl-out to decide the result. Instead, the teams’ Super 8 rankings will be used.

If the match on Mar 4 is completely washed out, it will continue on the reserve day, Mar 5, from the point where it stopped. If no play is possible on the reserve day either, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings will move on to the final.