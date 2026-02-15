/T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies crush Nepal's hopes to seal Super 8 spot

West Indies defeated Nepal by nine wickets in their Group C match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (Feb 15). Chasing a target of 134 runs in 20 overs, West Indies reached the score in just 15.2 overs and the win helped them to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the tournament. Captain Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer shared a strong partnership of 91 runs from 59 balls. Hope stayed not out on 61 runs from 44 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Hetmyer also remained unbeaten, scoring 46 runs from 32 balls with four fours and two sixes. Brandon King contributed 22 runs before he was dismissed by Nandan Yadav.

For Nepal, Nandan Yadav was the only bowler to pick up a wicket, while the others failed to trouble the strong West Indies batting line-up.

Earlier, after winning the toss, West Indies chose to bowl first. They restricted Nepal to 133 for eight in 20 overs. Dipendra Singh Airee was the top scorer with 58 runs from 47 balls, including three fours and three sixes. Sompal Kami scored 26 runs, while Lokesh Bam made 13 and Aasif Sheikh contributed 11.

For West Indies, Jason Holder was the standout bowler, picking up four wickets for 27 runs in his four overs. Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde and Akeal Hosein each took one wicket. West Indies bowlers kept bowling tight lengths and did not allow Nepal’s batters to score freely. They took wickets at regular intervals and stopped Nepal from building any big partnerships.

