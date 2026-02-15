Google Preferred
T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if India vs Pakistan washes out

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 14:00 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

At present, India sit atop of the Group A standings with four points and a net run rate of +3.050, while Pakistan are second with four points and a net run rate of +0.932.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will play against Pakistan in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (Feb 15). However, bad weather could interrupt this much-awaited match. According to some weather reports, there is a 94% chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday. The highest temperature is expected to be 31°C and the lowest 23°C. There is also a 26% chance of thunderstorms and the sky is expected to be fully covered with clouds.

In the evening, the temperature may be around 26°C with 74% humidity. The chance of rain will reduce to 13% and visibility is likely to be around 6 km.

What happens if India vs Pakistan washes out

If the match between India and Pakistan is stopped due to rain, then atleast five overs per team must be played for a result. If that does not happen, the match will be canceled and both teams will get one point each.

If the game is washed out, India will stay at the top of Group A and Pakistan will remain in second place. Both teams will then qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Where India, Pakistan stand in T20 World Cup 2026

In the T20 World Cup 2026, India started their campaign with a 29-run win against USA on Feb 7 in Mumbai. They then beat Namibia by 93 runs in Delhi. Pakistan have also won both their matches so far, defeating the Netherlands and USA

At present, India are first in Group A standings with four points and a net run rate of +3.050. Pakistan are second with four points and a net run rate of +0.932. In this tournament, Group A includes India, Pakistan, USA, Namibia and the Netherlands.

