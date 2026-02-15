/Wasim, Waqar, Afridi extend concern over Imran Khan’s vision loss; post heartfelt texts

Former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan lost 85% of his vision in his right eye, with the Pakistani cricket community coming out to extend its concern. Be it former captain and greatest left-arm quick Wasim Akram, his bowling partner Waqar Younis or even the quickest seamer Shoaib Akhtar and his fellow teammate Shahid Afridi, everyone has come forward voicing concerns surrounding Imran’s vision loss, while urging top-class treatment at the earliest.

The deteriorating condition of PTI leader Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, prompted a moving response from the party, opposition and former cricketers. Meanwhile, the latest reports have suggested that swift action has been taken to address Imran Khan’s vision loss, with the World Cup-winning captain to be moved to a hospital for quick treatment.

Who said what about Imran Khan?

Wasim Akram, one of Imran’s ace bowlers during the triumphant 1992 World Cup campaign, said it is heartbreaking to see his skipper going through such a health crisis, adding that he hopes the authorities ensure Imran gets the best medical care.

“It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper, Imran Khan, going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care,” Akram wrote as quoted by Dawn, while extending his prayers and good wishes for Imran’s speedy recovery.



Waqar Younis, Akram’s bowling partner and another Pakistan pace sensation, urged the related authorities to provide appropriate medical treatment and timely to the former Prime Minister, reminding everyone of what Imran has done for the people of Pakistan, be it on the cricket field or outside of it.



“Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, built a cancer hospital that helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment,” Waqar said. “I humbly request the related authorities [that] he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon, skipper. Wishing him a complete and speedy recovery,” he added, also quoted by the publication.



Besides former captains Ramiz Raja and Mohammad Hafeez, who also voiced concerns for the Pakistan great, perhaps the quickest fast bowler ever, Shoaib Akhtar, also extended his concerns for Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery in a (X) post.



“I hope he gets the best treatment and I’m wishing him a speedy recovery,” Akhtar said, who claims to have spent the last three months in the USA raising funds for Imran’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.

