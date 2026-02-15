/SKY mimics Usman Tariq’s ‘pause’ bowling action in nets! WATCH how India prepare for PAK’s mystery spinner

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his team stay ahead of Pakistan in the marquee T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday (Feb 15). Besides usual pre-match training, SKY, as most fans call him, was recorded mimicking Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action, including the ‘pause’ which he takes before delivering the ball.

Tariq’s pause in his bowling action made headlines since his T20 WC debut against the USA, where he picked up three wickets, with social media accusing him of chucking. Although cleared by the ICC twice previously, his distinctive action has made everyone talk about him, making him the player to look out for in this showdown clash.

Aware of Tariq's threat in this match, SKY bowled like him to his batters in the nets, providing them with an idea of what it would be to face him in the match. A clip edited from Star Sports' pre-match programme has gone viral on social media, wherein SKY is seen bowling like Usman Tariq to left-handers, primarily opener Abhishek Sharma and lower-order batter Rinku Singh.



WATCH VIDEO –

SKY addresses Tariq’s action –

Tariq’s bowling action came to the spotlight after Australian all-rounder Cameron Green mocked it following his wicket during one of the games in the three-match T20Is ahead of the World Cup. However, a few games later, Tariq remains a threat to the Indian batting attack, with SKY taking note of it. Speaking of his action and how Team India is preparing to tackle it, Suryakumar said, “See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we can't leave that question.”



“To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl. But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practise with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions,” SKY said of Tariq’s bowling action.

