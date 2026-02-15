/India vs Pakistan, Live Weather Update: Heavy clouds in Colombo; will we get a full game?

D-Day is upon us as India and Pakistan square off in Colombo for the marquee T20 World Cup match on Sunday (Feb 15), but there loom some worrying signs for everyone, the rain threat. After all that unfolded in the lead-up to the mother of all cricket clashes, rain could have its say in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup tie. With thunderstorms making their presence felt on the eve of the game, the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology flagged the possible formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which could lead to significant rainfall during the match.

Will rain play spoilsport?

The answer to that question is yes, it could, much to everyone’s disappointment. According to the weather forecast, there is a 94 per cent chance of rain during the match, increasing the possibility of a washout. However, should that happen and no cricket takes place, the two teams in Group A will share points, as there is no reserve day for this league match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the two teams are entering this match on the back of successive wins in their two contested games thus far. While Pakistan beat the Netherlands in the tournament opener, they were the better team against the USA, the team they lost to in the group stages in the previous edition.



On the other hand, Team India won its first match against the USA at the Wankhede in Mumbai, with captain Suryakumar Yadav saving the team's grace with a match-winning 84* in the first innings. In the next match against Namibia in Delhi, India thrashed the associate nation in a one-sided contest, gaining confidence heading into the Pakistan tie.

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Team India leads Pakistan 7-1 in the head-to-head tally at the T20 World Cups, having lost the only match during the 2021 edition in the UAE. In the previous edition in the Americas, India defended a below-par score to maintain its dominance over its arch-rivals.



Come 2026 in Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue are favourites, with opener Abhishek Sharma also expected to return to the playing XI since recovering from a stomach infection at the start of the tournament.

