/T20 World Cup 2026: Lockie Ferguson to miss New Zealand vs Canada match due to THIS reason

Lockie Ferguson will miss New Zealand’s final group-stage match at the T20 World Cup 2026 as he returns home for the birth of his first child with his wife, Emma. So far in the tournament, Ferguson has taken four wickets in three matches at a bowling average of 27 and an economy rate of 9.67. Without him, New Zealand will need to rethink their bowling plans for an important clash against Canada. A win in this match will secure their place in the Super Eight stage.

The Kiwis began the tournament strongly with victories over Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. However, they lost their most recent match to South Africa. If they beat Canada, they will advance to the Super Eight stage, but a defeat would complicate their qualification chances, as they would then have to wait for the results of other teams’ fixtures to decide their fate.

Kyle Jamieson is expected to replace Ferguson for the Canada match. The team may also consider Ish Sodhi as an additional bowling option.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that it is a special moment for Ferguson and his wife and the team is pleased he can be home for it. He added that there are no plans to replace Ferguson in the main squad, as they expect him to return for the Super Eight stage. However, travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready if needed.

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament. But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them,” he added.



The squad could face additional changes, as fast bowler Matt Henry may also leave the tournament for the birth of his child. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell remains sidelined with a calf injury. Sears and McConchie are currently in India with the squad but have not officially been added to the main team.

