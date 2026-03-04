T20 World Cup 2026: Morkel backs underlines Samson's revival, says 'credit to him for not losing that hope'

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter returned to form in the final T20 World Cup Super 8 game against the West Indies on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England, bowling coach Morne Morkel backed the Indian batter and gave credit for not losing hope. Samson’s revival has given an extra edge as they look to take another step in defending their T20 World Cup title.

Morkel gives credit to Samson

“Credit to him for not losing that hope, keep on working hard, keep on growing on his strengths and then taking the opportunity. I think in professional sports, it's all about staying ready so you don't have to get yourself ready. I can say that. And yeah, credit to him for keeping him calm and fighting through that tough little period and putting in a solid performance for India,” Morkel said in a pre-match presser on Wednesday.

Needing to chase 196 runs to win against the West Indies in the final Super 8 match, it was Samson’s evening as he played a knock of 97 runs off 50 deliveries to set the tone. Despite losing Abhishek Sharma (10) in the third over, Samson continued to hold one end for the Men in Blue as he helped India reach their third consecutive semis and sixth overall. Samson’s innings consisted of 12 fours and 4 sixes and was the architect of India’s win at the Eden Gardens.

India take on England in semis

In a series of T20 World Cup meetings, India and England will meet in the semis for the third consecutive occasion. Both teams share the spoils with one win each, with India winning the 2024 affair in the West Indies while England had beaten India in 2022. Thursday’s clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with the winner playing against either New Zealand or South Africa to win the T20 World Cup 2026.