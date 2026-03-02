/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Kept on doubting myself:' Sanju Samson reacts after giving Indian fans another memorable 97 in a World Cup

Sanju Samson's record innings of 97 not out against West Indies on Sunday (Mar 1) a Eden Gardens in Kolkata put India in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2026 and the batter says he 'never felt doing something special.' The wicketkeeper-batter, who went out of the playing XI just before the World Cup began, rescued India with the innings of his life, shutting up his doubters for good. While he fell short of hundred by just three runs, he will live in the hearts of fans forever as some 97s are more special than a 100 - remember 2011 ODI World Cup final? Samson, who now holds the record for the highest score in a T20 World Cup chase for India, was also awarded Player of the Match for his performance.

Sanju reacts to match-winning innigs vs WI in T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju started slowly but held one end firm as India lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay. He stayed calm and navigated the innings through middle overs as well before righfully hitting the winning shot. Speaking after the match, Sanju said: "I never felt that I would do something special like this but I was just focusing on my role. Just keeping one ball at a time and very grateful, I think this is one of the greatest days of my life."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Talking about his approach, Samson revealed: I've seen the greatest people finish games and how they change their game according to the game [situation]... As soon as I wanted to go a bit higher, we were losing wickets, so I wanted to build a partnership and wanted to keep on focusing on my process."

Also Read - Social media goes bonkers as India complete record chase to qualify for semis

Speaking about his journey, which started in T20I back in 2015 as a 29-year-old, Samson acknowledged: "I've always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs. I've kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking what if? Can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Almighty for actually blessing me today, so I'm very happy."

What next for India