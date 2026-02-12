/T20 World Cup 2026: India continue winning streak ahead of high voltage Pakistan match, beat Namibia by 93 runs

India continued its winning streak at the T20 World Cup on Thursday (Feb 12) as they beat Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by 93 runs. The win against Namibia comes just days before India face Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Colombo as they now extend their winning streak at the T20 World Cup to 10 matches. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were the architects of India’s win as they now sit a win away from officially confirming their place in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.