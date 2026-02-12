/T20 World Cup 2026 | Afghanistan out of tournament? How double super over loss vs SA impacts AFG's Super 8 qualification

Afghanistan, in arguably one of the best T20 matches ever played in history, lost to South Africa on Wednesday (Feb 11) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 and now stare at an early exit. The match saw two super overs after it ended in a tie following completion of 40 overs with both sides at 187. Afghanistan needed 24 of 4 balls in the end to win the match, Gurbaz smashed three sixes after helping his team with 42-ball 84 during chase, but got out on the last ball rather meekly to end a thriller in an anti-climax. Afghanistan coach Johnathan Trott, after the loss, agreed that it is 'devastating' for the players.

What Afghanistan's loss means for Super 8 qualification

After losing their first two matches, against New Zealand (by 5 wickets on Feb 8) and South Africa (in double super over on Feb 11), Afghanistan's road to Super 8 has become very tricky. Their next two matches are against UAE (on Feb 16) and Canada (On Feb 19). Afghanistan not only must win the upcoming two matches but must hope for New Zealand and South Africa to loss one of their matches and even then net run-rate comes into the picture. Afghanistan currenty are on third spot in the Group D points table which topped by New Zealand (4 points in 2 matches), followed by South Africa (4 points in 2 matches). UAE and Canada, meanwhile, are at 4th and 5th spot after losing their opening matches against NZ (Feb 10) and SA (Feb 9), respectively.

Afghan coach reacts to double super over loss vs South Africa

"Just shows what we have as a side. So we’ve got some amazing players and it’s just really devastating for the guys after a tough loss a few days ago against New Zealand and now against South Africa in a tough group as well,” Afghan coach Trott said at the post-match press conference.