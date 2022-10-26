T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand, Afghanistan share points after match abandoned due to rain

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain here on Wednesday.

The Group 1 Super 12 match was scheduled to start at 1.30PM IST but rain forced the players to reman indoors. Both teams shared a point each as rain refused to relent, forcing the umpires to call off the match.

The covers were removed ahead of the scheduled inspection, but the rain again came down heavily at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Also Read: ICC official reacts as Indian players skip lunch after being served 'cold sandwiches' in Sydney

Earlier, in the rain-hit opening game of the day at the MCG, Ireland stunned England by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method following multiple interruptions.

For both New Zealand and Afghanistan, Wednesday's game was their second outing in the Super 12 stage.

Also Read: Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked scared against Pakistan pacers: Shoaib Akhtar

While New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match, Afghanistan lost by five wickets to England.

