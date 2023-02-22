T20 Women's World Cup 2023: India set to face Australia in semis; South Africa to square off with England

T20 Women’s World Cup 2023: South Africa made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2023. South Africa thrashed Bangladesh with 10 wickets at Newlands, Cape Town. In another match, England wins over Pakistan by 114 runs in a Group B match. Pakistan is not out of the Women’s World Cup title; India and Australia are set to face each other in the first semi-final of the tournament. The tournament hosts, South Africa pulled off a great escape after losing to Sri Lanka in their opening group match. They chased down 114 in their final match of Group A to seal a deal in the semi-finals. The Proteas will face England on Friday in the second semi-final match of the tournament.

ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2023: South Africa vs. Bangladesh match recap

South Africa made a nervous start to a great chase, with the young Bangladeshi bowlers causing problems for Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. The home side managed just 26 runs in the Power-play but survived a number of scares to ensure that there were plenty of wickets in hand. And they didn’t need that support, raising the scoring rate in the back third of the innings as both batters brought up half-centuries.

The Player of the Match, Wolvaardt hit the winning runs and finished unbeaten on 66* and wrapped up victory with 13 balls to spare. The scenes in the stands and down in the dugout were a mix of relief and jubilation, as South Africa completed their great group-stage escape.

Scores in brief

South Africa beat Bangladesh at Newlands, Cape Town by 10 wickets

Bangladesh 113 for six from 20 overs (Nigar Sultana Joty 30, Sobhana Mostary 27; Marizanne Kapp 2/17, Ayabonga Khaka 2/21)

South Africa 117 for none from 17.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 66 not out, Tazmin Brits 50 not out; Marufa Akter 0/19, Fahima Khatun 0/22)

Player of the Match: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs. Pakistan match recap

England opted to bat first and set a massive score of 213 at a loss of 5 wickets for Pakistan to chase. Danielle Wyatt started the innings with a knock of 59 after which Nat Sciver-Brunt took charge. Sciver smashed her way to an unbeaten 81 runs (40 balls) with 12 fours and one six as England became the first team to breach the 200-run mark in the history of Women’s T20 World Cups.

Amy Jones knocked off 47 runs off 31 balls with five hours and one six. Nida Dar became the leading wicket-taker in WT20Is after she went past West Indies’ Hayley Matthews. Pakistan stumbled in their run-chase after finishing with 99 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Kathrine Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean accounted for two scalps each.

IND-W vs. AUS-W in 1st semi-final of T20 Women's World Cup

While Australia topped Group A with 4 wins from 4 matches, India finished second in Group B, after earning six points from 4 matches. Harmanpreet and Co had a close save against the Group B winners England by they bounced back to winning ways against Ireland, with Smriti Mandhana smashing her second consecutive fifty of the tournament, as she also became the leading run-scorer of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.