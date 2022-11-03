T20 WC 2022: Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs in rain-affected Super 12 tie, stay alive in competition

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition continues to live up to expectations with each passing day. After India beat Bangladesh on Wednesday (November 02), Pakistan faced an unbeaten South Africa on Thursday (November 03), at the SCG, Sydney, and emerged on top by 33 runs (DLS method) to earn two vital points in the business end of the Super 12 round. With this win, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green remain alive in the race for the semi-finals. They now have four points, from an equal number of games, and will play Bangladesh (who are also alive in the race for the top four) on Sunday (November 06).

Batting first, Babar & Co. were off to a disastrous start. The likes of Babar, Md Rizwan, Shan Masood and Mohammad Haris departed for cheap. While Haris, playing his first game in the tournament, began on a positive note and took on the SA pacers, he was dismissed for 28 as the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell were among the wickets. At 43 for 4, Pakistan had their back against the wall. However, Iftikhar Ahmed -- who scored a fifty versus India -- continued to attack and played some lusty shots, using the pace and dimensions of the ground effectively.

Iftikhar stitched a vital 52-run fifth-wicket stand with Mohammad Nawaz (22-ball 28) to shift the momentum in Pakistan's favour before getting together with Shadab Khan. The duo were involved in a stunning 82-run stand, filled with ten boundaries, and took the score beyond the 170-run mark. Shadab slammed a 20-ball fifty and returned for 52 (22) whereas Iftikhar's 35-ball 51 took Men in Green to an impressive 35-ball 51, laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Chasing a daunting 186, SA lost Quinton de Kock soon as the left-hander was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. After losing Rilee Rossouw for 7, skipper Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram stitched a handy 49-run partnership before Shadab removed both the set batters ahead of a brief rain break. At the time of resumption, the Proteas were 69-4 in nine overs but the revised target meant they were to chase 142 in 14 overs; requiring 73 off 30 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs started off with some big shots but Pakistan bowlers produced a masterclass of death bowling in the final five overs as wickets fell at regular intervals. Shaheen and Shadab shared five wickets among each other whereas Md Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf combined and leaked only 13 runs in the last 18 balls. Eventually, SA managed only 106 for 9, losing convincingly by 33 runs (DLS method).

With this win, Pakistan remain alive in the competition but still need to beat Bangladesh in their last game. Meanwhile, SA remain at the second spot whereas India are at the top in Group 2. Both India and SA are closer to the semi-finals but still need to win their remaining encounters -- versus Zimbabwe and Netherlands, respectively. For Pakistan, they will hope to beat the Bangla Tigers and pray for India-SA to falter as well.