T20 WC 2022: EXPLAINED! What is the reserve day scenario for NZ vs Pak, India-ENG semifinals & final

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. After a riveting end to the Super 12 round, the four teams who are still alive in the competition are India, New Zealand, England and Pakistan. While the Black Caps, the 2021 runners-up, were the first to qualify for the semis, England and India followed suit before Pakistan rode on luck and a hard-fought win over Bangladesh to become the final team to proceed to the last four round.

While New Zealand take on the one-time winners Pakistan in the first semi-final, at the SCG, Sydeny on Wednesday (November 09), the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue lock horns with England in the second knockout game, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). As it has been a rain-marred tournament, with many games being abandoned without a ball being bowled, here's a look at what are the rules for the reserve day if rain once again makes an appearance and plays spoilsport during the semis and the final, on November 13 at the MCG, Melbourne:

In order to prevent washouts in the knockouts, the International Cricket Council (ICC) came forward with a reserve day. It is to be noted that the reserve day will only come into effect if the match proceedings are hampered, with conditions applied: