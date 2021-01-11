Sydney Test: Pant, Pujara fall as Australia claw their way back on final day

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit a superb 97 to bring India in fighting distance of Australia's target of 407 on the final day of the Sydney Test but the Australians hit back taking the crucial wicket of Pujara.

Pant's 118-ball innings contained 12 boundaries and 2 sixes but he fell 3 runs short of his ton to Nathan Lyon.

India's middle-order spearhead Cheteshwar Pujara who has been out of form in this series fell on 77 to Hazelwood after batting fluently having played over 205 balls with 12 boundaries.

India lost their third wicket early on the fifth morning as captain Rahane fell to Lyon with India in deep trouble at 102/3 when Rishab Pant walked in and together as India's wicketkeeper-batsman led from the front.

Pujara and Pant put on a solid 148-run partnership to bring India back in the game even though Australia's 407-run target still looks distant with India having lost 4 wickets with not much batting to come in lower order with Jadeja nursing an injury.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers having grabbed the crucial wicket of Pant and Rahane even as Hazelwood and Starc looked lacklustre.

Australia has taken the second new ball hoping to make inroads into the Indian batting lineup. India and Australia are locked 1-1 in the 4 matches Test series with the final set to be played in Brisbane.