Swiss Open 2023 Badminton: Schedule, top-seeds, live-streaming details- All you need to know

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: The 2023 Swiss Open is a badminton tournament that will take place in Basel, Switzerland from March 21. The Swiss Open is officially known as Yonex Swiss Open 2023 as per sponsorship reasons. This will be the eighth tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is also a part of the Swiss Open championships which have been held since 1955. It is organised by the Swiss Badminton with sanction from the Badminton World Federation. This tournament will be held under the Super 300 category.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, Super 100, Super 750, Super 500 and Super 300. One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

After the All-England Championship, all eyes are now on the Swiss Open as this tournament will feature all the big names like World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, Lee Zii Jia, Wang Zhiyi and Carolina Marin among others. From India, top-ranked players like HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Chirag Shetty will be seen in action. Here are all the details of the upcoming tournament:

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: 2022 Defending champions

Men’s singles – Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

Women’s singles – PV Sindhu (India)

Men’s doubles – Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto (Indonesia)

Women’s doubles – Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (Bulgaria)

Mixed doubles – Mark Lamfuss/Isabel Lohau (Germany)

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: Full schedule

1st round– March 21 and March 22

2nd round– March 23

Quarter-final– March 24

Semi-final– March 25

Final – March 26

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: Where and how to watch the live-streaming of all the matches of Swiss Open 2023?

The Swiss Open 2023 can be watched live on the official YouTube channel of BWF TV and also on Jio Cinema.

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: Top seeds

Men’s Singles

1. Viktor Axelsen – Denmark

2. Lee Zii Jia – Malaysia

3. Chou Tien-Chen – Chinese Taipei

4. Kunlavudt Vitidsarn – Thailand

5. HS Prannoy – India

6. Lu Guangzu – China

7. Zhao Junpeng – China

8. Lakshya Sen – India

Women’s Singles

1. Wang Zhi Yi – China

2. Carolina Marin – Spain

3. Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand

4. PV Sindhu – India

5. Han Yue – China

6. Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand

7. Busanan Ongbumrungphan – Thailand

8. Nozomi Okuhara – Japan

Men’s Doubles

1. Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik – Malaysia

2. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – India

3. Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia

4. Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang – China

5. Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin – Indonesia

6. Muhammad Fikri/Bagas Maulana – Indonesia

7. Lu Ching-yao/Yang Po-han – Chinese Taipei

8. Mark Lamfuss/Marvin Seidel – Germany

Women’s Doubles

1. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu – China

2. Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti – Indonesia

3. Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan – Malaysia

4. Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand

5. Baek Ha-na/Lee So-hee – South Korea

6. Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota – Japan

7. Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard – Thailand

8. Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva – Bulgaria

Mixed Doubles

1. Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapisree Taerattanachai – Thailand

2. Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue – France

3. Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia

4. Mark Lamfuss/Isabel Lohau – Germany

5. Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping – China

6. Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai – Malaysia

7. Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Mentari – Indonesia

8. Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek – Netherlands



WATCH WION LIVE HERE