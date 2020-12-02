Swedish prosecutors charge player with match fixing

Sweden's prosecutor on Wednesday said that they had charged a player over match-fixing in country's top football league.

The Prosecution Authority has not named the player. However, they revealed that he committed the crime while he played for IF Elfsborg, a club in Sweden's top league Allsvenskan.

The case is based on a game that was played in May 2019 when the player was handed a yellow card.

"Shortly after the game, the player was given a loan for a large sum of money from people who had placed a bet on him receiving a warning in that game," prosecutor Staffan Edlund said in a statement.

The player is no more a part of the club and was charged with taking a bribe and two other people were charged with paying a bribe, and both were charged with breaking Sweden's gambling law.

The Prosecution Authority also said it was charging a player in one of the country's lower leagues over taking bribes for six games that the player's team had lost.