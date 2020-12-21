Sunil Gavaskar wants this batsman to replace Prithvi Shaw in Boxing Day Test vs Australia

Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw is likely to be dropped from the Indian playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to start from January 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While there are calls for Shubman Gill to replace Shaw in the opening slot, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has given his take on who should replace Shaw as the opener in Indian playing XI.

Shaw has looked out of form since the Indian Premier League and continued his poor run of form in the warm-up matches against Australia A. However, he was handed a start in the Adelaide Test, which ended up in Australia’s favour with Shaw returning with scores of 0 and 4.

India lost the Adelaide Test by eight wickets after a historic collapse but are looking to make a few changes into the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test.

Gavaskar has said that KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw in the Indian playing XI in the Boxing Day Test. Rahul has been in superb touch in limited-overs cricket but his past form in Test cricket has been shoddy.

“India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe Kl Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

With India missing Virat Kohli for the remainder of the Test series, Gavaskar said Gill can slot in at number 5 or 6.

“India should start the Melbourne Test well, it’s necessary for them to step onto the ground with a lot of positivity. Australia’s weak point is their batting,” said Gavaskar.

“India have to believe that they can come back in the remainder of the Test series. If India don’t find the positivity, then there 4-0 series loss can happen. But if they have positivity, why not? It can happen (comeback). It’s natural that there is anger after such a performance. But in cricket, anything can happen. Look at how the scene was yesterday, and what has happened today,” he explained.

