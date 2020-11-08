Sunil Gavaskar suggests this player could be 'perfect finisher' for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore were the frontrunners in this year's IPL and were considered a lethal squad in the tournament. However, the scenario changed in the latter stage of the league.

Royal Challengers barely, but made it into the playoffs after losing four consecutive matches. The streak was extended after they were knocked out by SRH in the Eliminator. Their batting lineup crumbled towards the business end of the tournament.

Despite Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, RCB's batting order were out of steam in these matches. Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar think that the Royal Challengers must look for a player who can play the role of the finisher. According to Gavaskar, Shivam Dube can fit into that role.

"I think where they need to do a little bit of thinking is to give Shivam Dube a proper role. Dube has gone down and Sundar has gone up and down. If he can be given a role and told to go out there and thrash the ball, it might help him. He is confused now. If they can get a solid player at No. 5, then it will ease the pressure of de Villiers and Virat," remarked Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Gavaskar commented on Virat Kohli's form this season and said that the RCB skipper couldn’t match high standards he has set with the bat. Kohli scored 450 runs this season with a strike rate of 121.35.

"Looking at the high standards that he sets for himself, maybe he would say he didn’t quite match that and that’s one of the reasons why RCB weren’t able to go through. Because when he scores those big runs along with AB de Villiers, they invariably have big scores," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"If anything, their bowling has always been their weak point. Even now, in this particular team, they have got an Aaron Finch, who is a fine T20 player, young Devdutt Padikkal, who began well and then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, then you have really got it made," he added.