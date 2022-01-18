Sunil Gavaskar explains why India should not appoint Rohit Sharma as next Test captain after Virat Kohli

After Virat Kohli's surprising decision to step down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team, the search for India's next Test skipper has begun. While limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma is favourite to take over as the leader of the red-ball team as well, not everyone is in favour of the move.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit is not an ideal successor to Kohli considering his excessive workload and fitness issues in recent times. Rohit has been dealing with injuries consistently over the last few years and had missed the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

He is also set to miss the entire upcoming three-match ODI series against the Proteas with KL Rahul leading India in his absence. Gavaskar feels India need to look at someone young and fit who can be available for selection at all times.

"The problem with Rohit is that he has fitness issues. So you need a player who remains fit and is available for all matches. If you remember, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews had the same issue with a hamstring. And with that, when you try to run fast or take a quick single, the injury resurfaces," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak as he explained why Rohit should not be made India's new Test skipper.

"If that is to happen, you may be forced to name someone else captain. So it's better to pick a player who instead has external injuries. But with Rohit, this cycle of picking up regular injuries is why I am doubtful about him. This is why I feel that only a player who features in all formats should be made captain," he added.

Rohit is not the only contender for the India Test captain job as the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are also in the fray. Rahul, who had replaced injured Rohit as the vice-captain during the South Africa Test series, had led India in the second Test after Kohli missed the game due to a back spasm.

On Tuesday (January 18), during the pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Rahul was asked about potentially taking over as the new captain of the Test team. The star batter said it will be a huge honour to lead the national team in the longest format.

"It’ll be an honour if chosen to lead the team. It’s a very exciting prospect and I will try to lead to the best of my abilities. It will be a huge responsibility," said Rahul.