/Stuart 'threw it in bin:' Broad's father reveals giving him Yuvraj's signed shirt from 'Six 6s' match

The first T20 World Cup was played in 2007 and it gave the format one its most amazing moment - Yuvraj Singh scoring 12-ball 50 against England which included hitting England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. It was for the first time that a bowler was it for six sixes in T20Is and the what's more - Yuvraj wasn't even mad at Broad. The Indian batter had gotten in a feud with Andrew Flintoff and Broad was just caught in the crossfire. Broad's father, former ICC match referee Chris Broad, however, played the moment best with his son Stuart.

Stuart Broad's father teases son with Yuvraj's jersey

In a conversation with the Telegraph, Chris revealed giving Yuvraj's match-worn jersey to his son on Christmas - definitely a cruel joke. "I got Yuvraj to sign an Indian shirt and gave it to him for Christmas. Apparently, he opened the present, saw it, and threw it in the bin. I think he had a bit of a sense of humour failure over that," said Chris.

Recently, Flintoff also admitted to crossing line with Yuvraj during the match which resulted in the Indian batter going berserk and giving fans a lifetime moment to cherish for.

Yuvraj reacts to Flintoff's admission

Yuvraj, the central character in the whole scenario, also reacted to Flintoff's admission by writing 'legend' on the Instagram post of the conversation. In the end, India beat England comfortably to advance, thanks to Yuvraj's whirlwind 12-ball 50. India eventually were the winners of the tournament and Yuvraj played an important role in that.