/Bangladesh batter Taskin hits a six then gets out hit-wicket in bizarre ending of T20I vs West Indies - WATCH

The first T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies ended in the most bizarre manner on Monday (Oct 27). Needing 17 off last three balls, Bangladesh had only one wicket left and Taskin Ahmed was on the crease. Romario Shepherd banged in a short ball which Ahmed smacked out of a park for a six but then he dragged his feet back and hit the stumps. The bails were dislodged and the batter was declared. Bangladesh eventually lost the match by 17 runs as West Indies took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Last ball drama in Bangladesh vs West indies T20I

The manner in which Taskin got out wasn't weird as such but that fact that it was given while ball travelled for a six was definitely a heartbreaking way to end the match. The six would have given Bangladesh an outside chance to win the match with two more sixes on the next two balls but it wasn't meant to be. Have a look at the video of the moment below:

West Indies take lead in T20I series

Before the ongoing T20i series, West Indies lost the three-match ODI series to Bangladesh 1-2. They had come into the series on the back of 0-2 Test series loss in India. The win in T20I will definitely be a pickup moment if they are able to build upon it. West Indies skipper Shai Hope gave gave the credit to his team to pull off the win in a tense match.