'Sting Like a Bee': Rare sketches and drawings by Muhammad Ali fetch knockout prices at New York auction - See pics

A rare collection of original artwork that includes drawings, sketches and paintings made by legendary American boxer Muhammad Ali, went under the hammer at Bonhams auction house in New York and they fetched nearly $1 million.

At least 26 art works by the boxer sold for a total of $945,524, more than three times the lower end of estimates. The drawings and sketches by the former heavyweight champion reflected his interest in religion, social justice and his own career.

In one of the posts on Instagram, Bonhams wrote, "To many, it may come as news to you that Ali was an artist all his life. First nurtured by his father Cassius Clay Snr, a professional artist, Ali continued to paint and draw informally as he grew up, eventually enlisting in art lessons from sports artist LeRoy Neiman. Ali commonly drew and painted those subjects closest to his heart: boxing, civil rights, world peace and humanitarianism."

The sketch, called "Sting Like a Bee," and drawn on paper in 1978 was the most sought-after work during the auction. It carried a pre-sale estimate of $40,000 to $60,000. It was sold for $425,000 — more than 10 times its pre-sale estimate.

"Ref, he did float like a butterfly and sting like a bee!" reads the speech bubble from a boxer knocked out by an opponent whose arms are raised in victory. Ali famously used the phrase to describe his boxing style.

"Sting Like A Bee" was bought by a British-based collector of Ali memorabilia, Bonhams said, however, other buyers were not identified.

Before the sale, Helen Hall, Bonhams Director of Popular Culture, said, "Muhammad Ali was a cultural icon who defined a generation. His artwork depicts those subjects close to his heart: Boxing, Civil Rights, Religion and World Peace and Humanitarianism."

A 1979 red, white and blue painting on canvas, with the words "I Love You America," sold for $150,000, while a 1967 sketch in felt pen comparing Islam to Christianity fetched $24,000.

Ali, who announced his conversion to Islam in 1964 after winning the title for the first time when he went by the name Cassius Clay, died in 2016 at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

