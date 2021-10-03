In pursuit of dreams, Afghan girls' football squad find new home in Cristiano Ronaldo's homeland

Portugal has granted asylum

Portugal has granted asylum to the young footballers.

"I'm free," she said, smiling from ear-to-ear as she visited Lisbon's landmark Belem Tower on the River Tagus with her mother and teammates.

"My dream is to be a good player like Ronaldo - and I want to be a big business woman here in Portugal," she said.

She hoped to go back home one day but only if she can live freely. Her mother, who requested to not use their surname, had experienced first-hand a previous era of Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001.

She is less optimistic they will ever be able to return.

Taliban leaders have promised to respect women's rights but under their first government, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.

