'Still haven't left behind': MS Dhoni hints at returning for CSK next year after leading them to 4th IPL title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai to lift the elusive trophy. CSK claimed their fourth IPL title as they completed a remarkable turnaround. The Men in Yellow had missed out on a spot in the playoffs last year but made a stunning comeback to be crowned champions this season.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was asked about his future with the franchise after leading them to their 4th title. The 40-year-old has already retired from international cricket and is in the final lap of what has been a glorious career. He currently plies his trade only in the IPL and came up with a cheeky response when prompted about his future on Friday.

Dhoni's future remains in doubt with age not on his side and a mega auction set to take place ahead of IPL 2022 with the addition of two new teams to the IPL roster. Dhoni said it was not about him at CSK and that the franchise will look to build a strong core that can contribute for the next ten years.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI," Dhoni said when asked about his future in the IPL. He was then cut off by commentator Harsha Bhogle who said - "No MS, it's between you and CSK." The CSK skipper then went on to state that the franchise will focus on building a good core.

"With two new teams coming in......we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after winning the IPL 2021 title.

Bhogle then told the CSK captain about the legacy he has left behind at CSK to which Dhoni came up with a cheeky response and hinted at donning the yellow once again next season. "Still I haven't left behind," said Dhoni with a cheeky smile as he signed off from the presentation.

Dhoni has led CSK in all 12 seasons that they have been part of the IPL. He has led them to a staggering nine finals and four titles and is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL.

