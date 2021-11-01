'Still believe India is best team': Pakistan pacer shares heartwarming post for Kohli & Co. after NZ defeat

The Indian cricket team is facing criticism and bashing from all corners after facing a shambolic eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their second Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). While players are being trolled on social media, questions have been raised about the team's intent and body language in what was a disappointing outing for the Men in Blue against the Kiwis.

Asked to bat first in the must-win game, India got off to a stuttering start as they lost opener Ishan Kishan (3) cheaply before KL Rahul (18) and Rohit Sharma (14) also departed in quick succession. Captain Kohli too had an off day as he could only manage 9 runs off 17 balls before being sent back.

Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26) then combined to take India to 110/7 in 20 overs. However, the low-key total proved a cakewalk for New Zealand as they chased it down within 14.3 overs to register a comprehensive win by eight wickets and push India on the brink of an early elimination from the tournament.

The Indian players have been facing intense criticism and are also being trolled for their poor show. Some have yet again crossed the limits on social media and have resorted to abusing the players and their families, blaming them for the team's loss.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has shared a heartwarming post for the Indian team, extending his support to the Indian players in a time of crisis. Amir said India still is one of the best teams and it is a matter of time while condemning the attack on players and their families.

"I still believe India is a best team its just a matter of having good time or bad time but abusing player's and their family is such a shame don't forget end of the day it's just a game of cricket," Amir said in a tweet.

India's chances of making it to the top four have gone for a toss after back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches respectively. The Kohli-led side will be determined to bounce back and win their next three matches by big margins to stand an outside chance of qualifying while their fate depends on the results of other teams as well.

