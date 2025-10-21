/Steve Smith proud of Labuschagne for ‘backing up his words’ with Ashes selection looming

Potential Australian captain for the home Ashes, Steve Smith, is ready to take on England across five Tests starting late next month, but what he is prouder of is his teammate and close pal Marnus Labuschagne’s form and how he ‘backed up his words’ ahead of a rocking summer. Following his lean patch with the bat, including failing in the 2025 WTC Final at Lord’s while opening the batting, Marnus lost his place in the Test side for the away series against West Indies, which further casts doubts over his Ashes selection. He, however, didn’t let his guard down and is on course to fulfil his promise.

With no Pat Cummins for the series opener in Perth, Australia would likely appoint Steve Smith as captain for the bumper season. Having returned from New York ahead of his first Sheffield Shield game for the New South Wales in Brisbane next week, Smith revealed Marnus’ words to him after getting dropped.

"He said to me at the start of the summer, 'I'll be in that Test team, come the first Test'," Smith said of his conversation with Labuschagne. "He's backed up his words.

Smith admits texting Marnus lately and telling him how proud he is for him to make such a massive statement (having hit four centuries in his past five domestic matches), pressing his case for an Ashes recall.

"I sent him a message a couple of days ago, saying, how proud I was of him. He's obviously got dropped from the team and he's just gone back and he's got four hundreds in (six) hits.

"That's a pretty big statement.

"He's obviously not selected yet, but he's done a lot of things right,” he continued.

Where should Marnus bat?

After delivering goods at number three for Australia, where he even attained the top ranking for Test batters previously, Smith feels with the form on his side, Marnus can either be promoted at the top or the selectors could stick with him at his preferred position.

"He can open, as we saw in the Test Championship final, he can bat three, he's versatile and we'll see where it all stands when the team gets picked," Smith said of Marnus. "(Opening is) not too different to batting No.3 to be honest.

"You could be in the (second) ball. It's essentially the same thing; I don't think he needs to change anything if that's the case. Just play the game, play how he has been. See the ball, hit it and trust his instincts,” he continued.