/Mitchell Starc hits back at Usman Khawaja’s sandpaper claims: ‘We Weren’t Aware’

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has denied being aware of sandpaper being used to alter the ball’s condition during the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa, which made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Replying to the fresh controversy sparked by Usman Khawaja, whose autobiography Sabr dropped shocking revelations around sandpapergate, claiming playing members were aware of it, Starc insists his recollection has not changed, referring to the Aussie bowling quartet, including himself, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, denying any involvement in this episode in a joint statement released in 2021.

The four came out in public clarifying their stance after Cameron Bancroft, one of the three players, including then-captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner, who faced suspensions for their involvement, claimed that the incident was ‘self-explanatory’ in an interview to The Guardian.

Starc said he is unlikely to read Khawaja’s autobiography, adding that the nature of his future relationship with his former teammate is in doubt.

"I haven't really paid much attention to it, to be fair," Starc said. "Obviously, there's differing opinions of eight years ago. We were heavily grilled through the process at the time, and since, and I guess I won't speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion hasn't changed. My recollection hasn't changed from what we said in 2021."

When asked about his thoughts on if the whole team knew about the whole incident, Starc said, "That's obviously in a book. That's for someone to explain further. As far as our statement said [in 2021], we weren't aware of anything being taken onto the field. We saw it on the big screen in Cape Town.

"As I said before, I'll stick to what I said five years ago, what I said at the time, eight years ago. Clearly, there's different versions from different people, and I'll leave it where I left it back then,” he continued.

When further asked if Khawaja’s claims of the Australian team using the sandpaper during the second Test in Port Elizabeth were true, the premier quick said, "That [Cape Town] is the first I was aware of any of that taking place … I'll leave that one for the author to explain."

Speaking on his latest communication with Khawaja in recent days, Starc said the two haven’t spoken in a while, adding that any future communication between the two ‘is up to him (Khawaja).’

Meanwhile, Khawaja released his book shortly after Australia returned home from the away tour of South Africa, where they conceded the three-match Test series 2-1 despite winning the series opener at Kingsmead in Durban.

"Before you even start to think about royalties and book sales, I have to sell so many books for royalties to kick in," Khawaja said in an Instagram video to mark the publication day of the book.