IND vs AUS 2023: Mitchell Starc ruled out of 1st Test against India in Nagpur

Ace Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc is ruled out of the first Test against India starting on February 9th in Nagpur. During the recently-concluded Australia Cricket Awards in Sydney, Starc provided an update on his finger injury he sustained during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG. When asked if he will be available for the first Test, the left-armer said the healing hasn’t completed it and will take time, which clearly rules him out until the Delhi Test that begins on February 17th. Alongside Starc, all-rounder Cameron Green also suffered a finger injury during the same Test, and his chances of playing in the first match look bleak too.

"I am track..still a couple of weeks and then probably meet the guys in Delhi..after..hopefully, a first Test match win..get myself into training over there," Starc said during the Australia Cricket Awards on Monday.

Before flying to India for the marquee Border-Gavaskar series, the Australian team attended a pre-series training camp in Sydney that was staged by the Australian team management. As some images of the pitches they are preparing on got surfaced on the internet lately, it looks the Oz know what they are heading into and what challenges await them..

Speaking about what are his and team’s expectations from the upcoming India series, Starc said, "I guess you never really know what to expect from the conditions in India but we have a fair idea that it is obviously going to turn. You never quite know until you start the game or decide which wicket to play on. So, it is going to be a great challenge."

Meanwhile, in their quest to end the losing streak against India (having lost previous three Test series, including two at home), Australia named a strong 18-man squad, and Starc feels the team is in a good position.

“The team is in as good a position that we can be heading into an Indian tour. It’s exciting with the women going for the World Cup and we have a long tour of India. So plenty of good cricket to watch over the next couple of months, so we’re just wishing for some good success for Australia," the fast bowler added.

Here’s Australia’s 18-man squad for India Tests –