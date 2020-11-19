Sri Lanka's Nuwan Zoysa found guilty of 3 offences under ICC's Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lanka player and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the ICC anti-corruption code by an independent tribunal. Zoysa is already serving the suspension on match-fixing charges.

In November 2018, Zoysa was charged under the ICC anti-corruption code and has been found guilty on all charges after exercising the right to a hearing before an independent anti-corruption tribunal.

The former Sri Lankan cricketer remains suspended and sanctions will be announced in due course, the International Cricket Council said.

In 2019, Zoysa was provisionally suspended in the month of May on charges of getting involved in corruption during a T20 league in the UAE.

ICC said Zoysa has been found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect (s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

"Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching four counts of the ECB anti-corruption code for participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing," the ICC said in the release.

Zoysa, who has 30 Tests and 95 ODI caps for Sri Lanka, was appointed the bowling coach of the national team in September 2015 and worked at Sri Lanka’s high-performance centre which gave him access to current international players.

This only adds to Sri Lanka's recent struggles with corruption in the sport.

According to former Sri Lankan sports minister Harin Fernando, in December 2018, the country was rated as the most corrupt cricket-playing nation by the International Cricket Council.

