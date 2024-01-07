Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI match LIVE in India on mobile, TV

SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After rain washed out the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, the two nations will clash again in the second game of the three-match ODI series. In the first ODI, Sri Lanka had the advantage over Zimbabwe after 54 overs due to Charith Asalanka's century and Dilshan Madushanka's double-wicket maiden. But continuous rain in Colombo ended the first ODI match without a result.

Rain arrived four overs after Zimbabwe started chasing the 274-run target set by the hosts. However, Asalanka's 95-ball 101 was the highlight of the match.

The upcoming match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be a thrilling one. While Sri Lanka will try to maintain their momentum and win the game, Zimbabwe will try to perform better now that they know Sri Lanka's strengths. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI.

When is the SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI match?

Sri Lanka will clash with Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI match on Monday (Jan 8).

When will the SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will begin at 02:30 pm IST on Monday (Jan 8).

Where is the SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI match?

R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match on Monday (Jan 8) at 02:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI live in India.

How to watch the SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI live streaming in India?

SonyLIV and FanCode will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match live in India.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Joylord Gumbie(wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Tony Munyonga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ryan Burl