Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Check probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, weather and pitch report

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: The second T20I match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will happen on Monday (Feb 19). Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host the game. After winning the first match, Sri Lanka is leading the three-match series 1-0.

During the first T20I, the two teams engaged in a closely contested game. Sri Lanka batted first, but their batters failed to convert their starts into big scores. However, skipper Wanindu Hasaranga played a brilliant knock of 67 runs off just 32 balls to help his side reach a total of 160 runs before getting all out in 19 overs. The Afghan bowlers, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi with figures of 3/25, put in a collective effort to restrict the hosts.

In response, Afghan skipper Ibrahim Zadran held the innings together from one end, but his teammates kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The game went down to the wire, but Sri Lanka managed to win by four runs and take an early lead in the series.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date: Monday (Feb 19)

Time: 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka has won four out of their five T20 matches against Afghanistan.

Matches played: 5

Sri Lanka won: 4

Afghanistan won: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium features a well-balanced pitch. During the early stages of the game, the new ball bowlers can expect some swing, but as the match progresses, it becomes more favourable for batting. Meanwhile, the spinners can expect to get a good amount of grip and control over the ball once it becomes older.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

On Monday, Dambulla will experience temperatures ranging from 22 to 31 degrees Celsius with a slight chance of rain.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq