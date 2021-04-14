SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 - Rain to play spoilsport?: Chepauk Stadium pitch report, Chennai weather forecast - All you need to know

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. While SRH suffered a defeat in their IPL 2021 opener, RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians to commence their campaign.

RCB are likely to bolster their batting order by involving opener Devdutt Padikkal, who was rested in the opener due to precautionary measure. Both SRH and RCB have balanced side on paper and it would be interesting to see how they use the slow and dry conditions in Chennai on Wednesday. However, there are chances of rain during the SRH and RCB match on Wednesday.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - Pitch report

The Chennai pitch has been assisting spinners in IPL 2021. While pacers have taken more wickets in Chennai, spinners have dominated the matches more. The last couple of matches have witnessed chasing become difficult in the death overs and it is likely that teams will start to bat first sooner rather than later.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021: Chennai weather forecast - Rain to play spoilsport?

Cloudy weather is expected during the course of SRH vs RCB match on Wednesday. According to Accuweather, the temperature is expected to be around 30 degree Celcius. There are chances of rain interruption during the match.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021: Head-to-head stats

SRH and RCB have played each other 17 times in IPL history. SRH lead the Bengaluru outfit by 10-7 in what has been a tightly fought battle between two good teams. In IPL 2020, both sides won a match against each other. However, SRH pipped RCB in the Eliminator of IPL 2020.