IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Capitals and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of DC’s second Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nortje and Kagiso Rabada arrived in India on April 6 and were undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine. While Nortje came in with a negative report, he tested positive while undergoing quarantine.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine. "He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine," the source said.

The BCCI SOP states that a member of the squad, who tests positive for the dreaded virus, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or collection of the sample.

Nortje participated in the ODI series against Pakistan. After playing the first two ODIs, the Proteas pacer started his journey to IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals now have been dealt with a triple blow in IPL 2021. While regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out before the tournament started with a shoulder injury, all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19 followed by Nortje's positive report for the virus.

(With ANI inputs)