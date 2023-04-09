SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 live streaming: When & where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to host Punjab Kings in the match no. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 7:30 pm IST. The match will see a face-off between two Indian captains, Bhuvneswar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan. In the last match of Sunrisers Hyderabad, they suffered a five-wicket defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants and haven’t showcased their A-game this season yet. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have been on top of their game as they emerged victorious in both of their previous fixtures.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the bottom of the IPL points table and has suffered two back-to-back defeats since their opening. Rahul Tripathi scored 34 off 41, but the Sunrisers managed to score just 121/8 while batting first. Then Adil Rashid took two wickets, but the Super Giants chased the target easily in 16 overs.

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Probable playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt.), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

