SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match?

Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) revamped their squad completely after finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2021 by roping in some quality players at the mega auction ahead of the ongoing season. However, Kane Williamson & Co. once again failed to get off to a good start as they were thrashed comprehensively by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening game of IPL 2022.

SRH let go of the likes of Rashid Khan, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow among others after a disappointing campaign last year. The franchise has once again invested in some exciting young players and is hopeful of putting up a better show this year. While they have a strong bowling attack, the lack of a wicket-taking spinner was quite evident in their opening game against RR.

SRH's top order too looked fragile and the top four were dismissed for just 11 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Williamson's men will be looking to produce a better effort with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. While SRH have faced defeat in their only game of the season so far, LSG have one win and one loss in their first two games.

The two teams will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. While Lucknow will be aiming to continue their winning run after a thrilling six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their last game, SRH will be searching for the first win of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants have been handed a massive boost ahead of the SRH clash as West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has completed his quarantine and is now available for selection. While Lucknow wait for all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' arrival, Holder's return will bolster their middle-order and pace attack.

Lucknow Super Giants have a star-studded batting line-up consisting of the likes of KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda among others. While they fired all cylinders against CSK to chase down 211 runs comfortably, LSG will hope for their skipper Rahul to be among the runs more consistently going forward.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 prediction:

Lucknow Super Giants have one of the best squads on paper in IPL 2022 but are yet to play to their potential. They have a plethora of quality all-rounders in the form of Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Jason Holder, who can all win games with both bat and the ball. Lucknow will start as favourites against SRH on Monday and are expected to come out on top against Kane Williamson's men.