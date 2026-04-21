/59 runs to glory: Abhishek Sharma’s date with history against Delhi Capitals

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma is nearing a historic feat for his IPL franchise, needing just 59 more runs to enter an elusive list. Sitting on the brink of a major milestone for the list of SRH batters to score 2000 and more runs, Abhishek has a date with history on Tuesday (Apr 21). Abhishek has scored 1941 runs for his IPL team, and if he scores 59 runs or more, he will become the fourth SRH batter since David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson to complete 2000 runs or more.

While Warner sits at the top with over 4000 runs for SRH (4014 runs in 95 matches), averaging 49.55, Dhawan is second on the list with 2768 runs. Ex-New Zealand captain Williamson is third, with 2101 runs for the Orange Army.

Meanwhile, the left-handed opener has scored 188 runs thus far in six contested matches this time, with Ishan Kishan (213) and Heinrich Klaasen (283) ahead of him. The attacking batter has scored one fifty thus far, and should he complete another one on Tuesday, he will join Dhawan as the second Indian for the Hyderabad-based franchise to complete the 2000-run mark.

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Known for breaking records for fun, Abhishek already holds a significant record for the franchise. Last season, he became SRH’s highest run-scorer in a game when he smashed a brilliant unbeaten 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings, featuring 14 fours and 10 sixes. His innings also helped SRH complete a massive run chase of 246 runs.



SRH in IPL 2026



Currently placed fourth on the points table with three wins and as many losses, SRH hasn’t looked its best thus far this season. Considering their injury crisis and the unavailability of their regular captain Pat Cummins, SRH have faced challenges maintaining consistency.



However, unearthing two seamers, Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, has helped them revive their seam threat.

