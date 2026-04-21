/IPL 2026: Abhishek’s brilliance, clinical Hyderabad thrash Delhi to storm into top 3

Abhishek Sharma’s unbeaten 135 and a clinical bowling performance from Eshan Malinga and Harsh Dubey helped SunRisers Hyderabad storm past Delhi Capitals to a 47-run win at home on Tuesday (Apr 21) in IPL 2026. Abhishek roared to form with his second IPL hundred, his first this season, to help the hosts post the highest team total (242/2) thus far this season. Malinga and Dubey architected SRH’s win, with the Sri Lankan quick doing the significant damage. Dubey’s left-arm unorthodox came in handy at the death too, as SRH restricted DC to 195 for nine in the second innings.

Hyderabad seemed to have found its mojo after a shaky start to the season. Following their win over the Rajasthan Royals, SRH won two games on the trot, including against CSK and now DC, both at home. Despite injury crises, the Ishan Kishan-led unit has begun clicking as a team. With regular captain Pat Cummins bound to return at the end of April, SRH would likely go from gaining momentum to becoming unbeatable.



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Meanwhile, Delhi won the toss and sent the SRH batters into bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head stitched a 97-run stand inside nine overs before Kishan and Abhishek added 79 for the second wicket to take the game away from Delhi. With Abhishek reaching his record second IPL hundred and Henrich Klaasen scoring a quickfire unbeaten 37, SRH posted a winning total of 242 for two.

Malinga, Dubey show

The Sri Lankan pace pair of Dilshan Madushanka and Malinga did the damage up front, with the left-armer accounting for seamer Pathum Nissanka in his second over. A gritty partnership between KL Rahul and Nitish Rana kept them afloat in the chase before three quick wickets within four balls broke all their momentum.



Delhi failed to find a rhythm afterwards. Despite another solid stand between two match winners, Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs, DC remained on the back foot. Dubey, introduced late, picked three wickets in his two-over spell to end all but DC’s hopes.