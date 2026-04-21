/IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma leads SRH charge with stunning 135* against Delhi; breaks records

Abhishek Sharma has returned to form with a blistering 135* against Delhi Capitals, as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) post a gigantic 242 for two in the first innings. Abhishek broke several records during his unforgettable outing on Tuesday at his IPL franchise home, smashing 10 sixes and as many fours. Alongside him, Travis Head (37), stand-in captain Ishan Kishan (25) and Henrich Klaasen (37*) also contributed, as the hosts post the highest team total thus far this season. Abhishek’s second IPL hundred, his first this season, saw him earn the Orange Cap.

Abhishek needed just 59 more runs to breach the 2000-run mark for SRH in IPL, and not only did he achieve that feat, becoming the fourth SRH batter and second Indian after Shikhar Dhawan, he also equalled David Warner’s tally of most hundreds for the franchise in the cash-rich league. While last season he scored his maiden IPL hundred at the very venue (against the Punjab Kings), he added one more to the tally this time; Abhishek, however, fell shy of surpassing his best IPL score (141*).



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“It's always special to perform in front of the Orange Army, and everybody knows the love I have for this ground is unmatchable,” Abhishek said of his brilliant hundred against Delhi Capitals.

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Delhi won the toss and sent SRH into bat first, a decision they perhaps regretted after the first innings. The dangerous opening pair of Head and Abhishek added 97 for the first wicket inside the ninth over, before captain Kishan and Abhishek added 79 more for the second wicket.



Abhishek, however, did the bulk of the scoring across both partnerships, with Head and Kishan contributing with surging strike rates. Klaasen’s late blitz helped the cause, as following Abhishek’s second IPL hundred, he took the onus on himself and punished Delhi bowlers.