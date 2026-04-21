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The Wait is Over: Will Jacks touches down in Mumbai ahead of crucial CSK tie

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 20:39 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 20:39 IST
The Wait is Over: Will Jacks touches down in Mumbai ahead of crucial CSK tie

The Wait is Over Will Jacks touches down in Mumbai ahead of crucial CSK tie Photograph: (Others)

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Will Jacks joins the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the marquee IPL 2026 clash against CSK. Is he set to debut at Wankhede? Read the latest updates here. 

The wait is over as key all-rounder Will Jacks has touched down in Mumbai ahead of his new IPL team’s marquee home game against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (Apr 23) in IPL 2026. Jacks was part of the training group at the Wankhede ahead of MI's season’s first face off against CSK, the two most successful teams in the competition’s history. His arrival strengthens Mumbai’s batting and bowling attack, which recently helped them crush the Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in an away clash.

Jacks' presence bolsters MI’s lower-order batting, while adding an extra spin-bowling option to choose from for captain Hardik Pandya. Jacks will be the third overseas spin-bowling option besides Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner. He, alongside Sherfane Rutherford, can come in handy at the death with the bat in hand, having shown glimpses of it during the concluded T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Also read | IPL 2026 | 'We will see best of him ahead': Ex-India star on Bumrah after wicketless streak ends

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Despite his match-winning outings at number six and seven (for England), Jacks can also bat at the top, with Rohit Sharma’s return uncertain as of now. His recent performances (during the ICC event) earned him four Player-of-the-Match awards, with the Mumbai Indians wanting to bank on his form to help climb the points table this season.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Since winning their tournament opener, MI lost four back-to-back matches, slipping to 10th place on the points table. Failing to find mojo, MI made a few changes to their XI for the Gujarat tie, and although neither contributed to their massive win, it helped Mumbai get back to winning ways.

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Tilak Varma's show made headlines during that game, as he slammed his maiden IPL hundred (101*) during the first innings, before left-arm quick Ashwani Kumar’s brilliant four-fer broke GT’s back, wrapping them on just 100.

Mumbai’s next fixture is against Chennai Super Kings at home on Thursday, with all eyes on MS Dhoni, who is yet to attain full fitness.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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