Spurs doing things 'right way' and deserve to be on top, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta believes that Tottenham Hotspurs deserve to be on the top of the Premier League table, however, it is too early to see them as real title contenders.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are unbeaten since their sole loss that came in the season's opening weekend and have the opportunity to move 11 points clear of their north London rivals Arsenal when they meet on Sunday.

"I think it's very early in the season to see who is title contenders or not," Arteta told reporters. "But what you can say is that they (Spurs) are in the position they are because they are doing things the right way."

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been struggling this season as they sit on 14th position on the table. They have 13 points after their opening 10 matches, which is their lowest since the 1981-82 season.

"The table is like that because they deserve it more than us and they've done things better than us," Arteta said. "We have to accept that. But we want to go there and make that gap three points smaller."

London based clubs will witness the return of 2,000 fans after the city was placed under Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions by the British government.

"We've been waiting for this moment for a long time and I'm not going to complain," Arteta said.

"Honestly, I'd rather play in a stadium with an atmosphere, with some fans and at this moment it's going to be for them with their supporters and the next week it will be us."