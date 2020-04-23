Sports fans on Twitter take a trip down memory lane amid the lockdown

As India navigates through the extended lockdown period amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indians from all parts of the country are flocking to Twitter to stay connected and share positivity during these tough times. One sentiment is increasingly standing out in Indian sports conversations on Twitter, that is nostalgia. Fans are uniting emotionally in the current times of social distancing, as they revisit the good old days together.

Due to COVID-19, major sports events like the Tokyo Olympics, IPL, Wimbledon, etc. have either been cancelled or postponed. While there is no live on-field action, sports fans in India are taking to Twitter to relive some of the best sporting moments from the past and to celebrate their fondest memories from those games on the service, during the lockdown.

The unforgettable ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 finale

Amid lockdown, athletes, as well as their fans, have found both joy and togetherness in celebrating the glorious victories of the past, albeit virtually. April 2 holds a special place in the annals of Indian cricket, as on this very day in 2011, Team India won their second Cricket World Cup.

The final match, played against Sri Lanka, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was a memorable one that no cricket fan is likely to forget anytime soon. Reminiscing their memories, Indians on Twitter shared pictures and memories of the match, including Gautam Gambhir and captain MS Dhoni's record-breaking partnership of 109 runs, Yuvraj Singh carrying his stellar form into the Final, and of course, that MS Dhoni six that sealed the deal for India.

Add to that the team carrying Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders for a victory lap certainly made the golden moment etched forever in the history of our nation.

Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind pic.twitter.com/rsldfWv79E — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020 ×

Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/qIISLuzS0k — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 2, 2020 ×

Sachin - 482 Runs



Gambhir - 393 Runs



Virendra sehwag - 380 Runs



Yuvi - 362 Runs & 15 Wickets & Man Of Series



Zaheer Khan - 21 Wickets



They are all the main reason for india Win Worldcup 2011 #9YearsOf2011WC pic.twitter.com/WDXLz9dqM5 — @Naniprincefollower (@nanissmb27) April 2, 2020 ×

IPL moments

India’s biggest T20 cricket tournament, Indian Premier League has been postponed until further notice. While fans are missing the on-field action, they are having a blast from the past with conversations about their favourite IPL moments on Twitter. From reliving Brendon McCullum's smashing 158* in the inaugural edition of IPL to discussing Chris Gayle's whirlwind 175* against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013, fans have been taking a dip into memory lane.

18th April, 2008: @Bazmccullum blazed away to 158*, in the first ever IPL match between KKR and RCB.



Exactly 12 years later, we get to #ReLive this match, ball by ball. This will also be in Hindi for the 1st time on TV!



Watch it this Saturday, 8 pm onwards on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/46cC3WOgpx — Pavan Kumar Allada (@pavankumar_apk) April 15, 2020 ×

7 years ago Chris Gayle produced this monster innings



175 runs, 66 balls, 17 sixes



The fastest EVER century pic.twitter.com/8TRklm8rNS — The Wrong ‘Un (@wronguncricket) April 23, 2020 ×

Brian Lara 400*

16 years ago, legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara (@BrianLara) recorded the highest-ever Test score by slamming an unbeaten 400 against England at St John's in Antigua. The match ended in a draw, but Lara’s knock continues to live on in the memories of the scores of cricket fans and pundits alike. Needless to say, Indian fans too couldn’t stop talking about it on Twitter.

#Onthisday : 2004

@BrianLara becomes the 1st batsman to score 400 runs in test cricket.

He scored 400* from 582 balls including 43 fours and 4 sixes against England in the 4th test match of the series. #Cricket #westindieslegends #IPL2020



Follow @imAkshaytadvi pic.twitter.com/9MN90gx2jc — Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) April 12, 2020 ×

#OnThisDay in 2004, Brian Lara slammed a record-beating 400* against England in St John's



It remains the highest-ever individual score in Tests.



An extraordinary knock by an extraordinary cricketer pic.twitter.com/eDSj9RzxFq — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020 ×

On this day in 2004, Brian Lara smashed 400 not out against England to set the record for highest individual score in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/LntEfrsWTg — (@niranjan_69) April 12, 2020 ×

Some more iconic moments

Not only iconic moments from IPL or record-breaking matches, but players and fans have also been taking to Twitter to relive some of the rare moments in the world of sports, from the past.

1985 winning team of world Champions trophy in Australia. pic.twitter.com/BEbC4sJFt0 — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) April 16, 2020 ×

#OnThisDay in 1995, India won their fourth Asia Cup title



They restricted Sri Lanka to 230/7 in the final in Sharjah, and chased it down with eight wickets to spare pic.twitter.com/8HAWZqmcH0 — ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2020 ×

How did you produce that, @DaleSteyn62? What a magician this guy was with the ball!! Also kudos to Ian Gould for terrific umpiring. pic.twitter.com/e4LGsRiP59 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2020 ×

The very first Test match delivery was bowled #OnThisDay in 1877, between Australia and England, in Melbourne.



What’s your favourite Test Match memory of all time? Tell us pic.twitter.com/f4mpin6Wxc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 15, 2020 ×

With no live cricket action, social media platforms have come to the rescue for fans and players to keep themselves engaged. Twitter has not only witnessed ardent lovers of the gentlemen's game reliving some of the matches and moments from past but has also seen players connecting to their fans and followers even more.