Sports fans on Twitter take a trip down memory lane amid the lockdown

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 23, 2020, 04.27 PM(IST)

One sentiment is increasingly standing out in Indian sports conversations on Twitter, that is nostalgia. Fans are uniting emotionally in the current times of social distancing, as they revisit the good old days together. 

As India navigates through the extended lockdown period amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indians from all parts of the country are flocking to Twitter to stay connected and share positivity during these tough times. One sentiment is increasingly standing out in Indian sports conversations on Twitter, that is nostalgia. Fans are uniting emotionally in the current times of social distancing, as they revisit the good old days together. 

Due to COVID-19, major sports events like the Tokyo Olympics, IPL, Wimbledon, etc. have either been cancelled or postponed. While there is no live on-field action, sports fans in India are taking to Twitter to relive some of the best sporting moments from the past and to celebrate their fondest memories from those games on the service, during the lockdown. 

The unforgettable ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 finale

Amid lockdown, athletes, as well as their fans, have found both joy and togetherness in celebrating the glorious victories of the past, albeit virtually. April 2 holds a special place in the annals of Indian cricket, as on this very day in 2011, Team India won their second Cricket World Cup.

The final match, played against Sri Lanka, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was a memorable one that no cricket fan is likely to forget anytime soon. Reminiscing their memories, Indians on Twitter shared pictures and memories of the match, including Gautam Gambhir and captain MS Dhoni's record-breaking partnership of 109 runs, Yuvraj Singh carrying his stellar form into the Final, and of course, that MS Dhoni six that sealed the deal for India. 

Add to that the team carrying Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders for a victory lap certainly made the golden moment etched forever in the history of our nation.

IPL moments

India’s biggest T20 cricket tournament, Indian Premier League has been postponed until further notice. While fans are missing the on-field action, they are having a blast from the past with conversations about their favourite IPL moments on Twitter. From reliving Brendon McCullum's smashing 158* in the inaugural edition of IPL to discussing Chris Gayle's whirlwind 175* against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013, fans have been taking a dip into memory lane.  

Brian Lara 400*

16 years ago, legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara (@BrianLara) recorded the highest-ever Test score by slamming an unbeaten 400 against England at St John's in Antigua. The match ended in a draw, but Lara’s knock continues to live on in the memories of the scores of cricket fans and pundits alike. Needless to say, Indian fans too couldn’t stop talking about it on Twitter.

Some more iconic moments

Not only iconic moments from IPL or record-breaking matches, but players and fans have also been taking to Twitter to relive some of the rare moments in the world of sports, from the past. 

With no live cricket action, social media platforms have come to the rescue for fans and players to keep themselves engaged. Twitter has not only witnessed ardent lovers of the gentlemen's game reliving some of the matches and moments from past but has also seen players connecting to their fans and followers even more. 

